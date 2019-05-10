© Volkswagen Business | May 10, 2019
Volkswagen relies on Infineon for its electric future
Chipmaker Infineon is the newest partner in the Volkswagen Group's strategic supplier network FAST (Future Automotive Supply Tracks).
Infineon’s power modules control the electric drive in Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix MEB, which is, currently, the industry’s largest electrification platform. As part of FAST, Infineon and Volkswagen will also discuss future semiconductor requirements. “Together with our customers, we want to ensure that electro-mobility becomes part of people’s everyday life,” says Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division of Infineon, in a press release. “Together with Volkswagen, we can identify requirements early on and create innovations that increase the range of electric vehicles or reduce charging times, for example.” The Volkswagen Group has announced that it intends to launch almost 70 new e-models and build 22 million e-vehicles over the next ten years. Most of them will be based on the MEB, including the new ID. family from the Volkswagen brand, as well as models from Audi, Seat and Škoda. However, Infineon is by no means the new kid on the market for electro-mobility; in 2018, 15 of the 20 top-selling electric models and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide used its components. In order to cater for growing demand for power electronics in the automotive industry as well as other sectors, Infineon is expanding its production capacities at its existing plants in Dresden (Germany) and Kulim (Malaysia). Over the coming years, the company is also investing EUR 1.6 billion in a new and highly efficient factory to produce power semiconductors in Villach (Austria). The new factory is scheduled to go into operation in 2021.
Integra Devices lands series-A from Kairos Ventures Integra Devices has completed a USD 6 million series-A syndicated investment round led...
Volkswagen relies on Infineon for its electric future Chipmaker Infineon is the newest partner in the Volkswagen Group's strategic...
Chip forecast takes a 10-percentage-point downside swing Conditions in the global semiconductor market have deteriorated rapidly since the...
RoodMicrotec & CoreHW to establish supply chain partnership RoodMicrotec N.V., announces its intention to enter into a long-term supply chain...
Murata completes its new production building Yesterday on May 8, 2019, Ise Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture...
Yamaichi expands in Germany In late April the Japanese company laid the foundation stone for a new production site...
Mouser opens customer service centre in Poland Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its newest European Customer Service...
BorgWarner, Romeo Power Technology form joint venture BorgWarner and Romeo Power Technology have agreed to form a 60/40 joint venture, with...
Mu-Del expands in VA, plans to double jobs Mu-Del Electronics LLC has relocated to a custom-built, 19,000 square-foot operations...
GaN specialist Exagan opens power solutions centre in Europe Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon...
SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide...
Osram completes the acquisition of Ring Automotive Following the approval by the British Competitors and Market Authority (CMA) for the takeover...
US court issues final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL ASML Holding announces that the Santa Clara County Superior Court entered its final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL, Inc. and awarded ASML the amount of USD 845 million as well as an injunction.
Synopsys establishes centre of excellence with STMicro Synopsys is collaborating with STMicroelectronics to establish a centre of excellence program to...
Rohm expands European leadership team ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints Mr. Toshimitsu Suzuki as President, effective...
Kraken secures contract for Subsea Battery solution Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has been awarded a contract for approximately USD 600,000...
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...Load more news
Related news