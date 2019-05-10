© Infineon AG (illustration purpose only) Components | May 10, 2019
Chip forecast takes a 10-percentage-point downside swing
Conditions in the global semiconductor market have deteriorated rapidly since the start of the year, with business information provider IHS Markit slashing its 2019 growth outlook by more than 10 percentage points.
The worldwide microchip industry is set to suffer a 7.4 percent drop in revenue this year, according to the latest figures from market analyst IHS Markit. Revenue will fall to $446.2 billion in 2019, down from $482.0 billion in 2018. This represents a major swing in the market outlook compared to the previous forecast in December, which anticipated the market would expand by 2.9 percent this year. A 7.4 percent decline will mark the semiconductor industry’s biggest annual percentage decrease since the Great Recession year of 2009, when chip sales plunged by nearly 11 percent, as illustrated in the figure. “After the chip industry attained a heady revenue expansion of 15 percent in 2018, many semiconductor suppliers in early 2019 remained optimistic that they could achieve modest growth this year,” said Myson Robles Bruce, research manager, semiconductor value chain, at IHS Markit. “However, the chipmakers’ confidence quickly transformed into apprehension as they witnessed the depth and ferocity of the current downturn. The latest data indicates the semiconductor business now is destined for its worst year in a decade.” © IHS/Markit The chips are down The precipitous nature of the downturn is due to increasingly soft demand, combined with a rapid rise in inventory levels in the first quarter. These events have impacted some semiconductor product segments more than others. DRAM, NAND flash, general-purpose microprocessors (MPUs), 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) and analog application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) were among the worst-affected products, with all of them double-digit revenue declines in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Recent concerns over DRAM market conditions, a harsh drop in average selling prices, and weak demand all served to slash DRAM revenue projections for 2019. In the NAND flash memory space continued oversupply has been responsible for an aggressive erosion in pricing. Another segment set for steep decline this year is the logic application-specific standard product (ASSP) where demand is driven by the mobile handset business, a market that is struggling to generate due to nearly universal saturation. A silicon silver lining The challenging conditions in the semiconductor market will linger through the second quarter. The sharp declines in the first half of the year have set the chip market on a course for its worst revenue performance since 2009, however, IHS Markit Technology forecasts a recovery in semiconductor sales in the third quarter. This revival will be led by NAND flash memory parts used in solid-state drives and high-end smartphones. MPUs employed in notebook PCs and datacenter servers also will help drive a resumption of overall semiconductor sales growth.
Volkswagen relies on Infineon for its electric future Chipmaker Infineon is the newest partner in the Volkswagen Group's strategic...
Chip forecast takes a 10-percentage-point downside swing Conditions in the global semiconductor market have deteriorated rapidly since the...
RoodMicrotec & CoreHW to establish supply chain partnership RoodMicrotec N.V., announces its intention to enter into a long-term supply chain...
Murata completes its new production building Yesterday on May 8, 2019, Ise Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture...
Yamaichi expands in Germany In late April the Japanese company laid the foundation stone for a new production site...
Mouser opens customer service centre in Poland Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its newest European Customer Service...
BorgWarner, Romeo Power Technology form joint venture BorgWarner and Romeo Power Technology have agreed to form a 60/40 joint venture, with...
Mu-Del expands in VA, plans to double jobs Mu-Del Electronics LLC has relocated to a custom-built, 19,000 square-foot operations...
GaN specialist Exagan opens power solutions centre in Europe Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon...
SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide...
Osram completes the acquisition of Ring Automotive Following the approval by the British Competitors and Market Authority (CMA) for the takeover...
US court issues final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL ASML Holding announces that the Santa Clara County Superior Court entered its final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL, Inc. and awarded ASML the amount of USD 845 million as well as an injunction.
Synopsys establishes centre of excellence with STMicro Synopsys is collaborating with STMicroelectronics to establish a centre of excellence program to...
Rohm expands European leadership team ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints Mr. Toshimitsu Suzuki as President, effective...
Kraken secures contract for Subsea Battery solution Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has been awarded a contract for approximately USD 600,000...
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the...Load more news