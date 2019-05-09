Business | May 09, 2019
u-blox extends Digi-Key distribution agreement to global basis
u‑blox says it is extending its distribution agreement with Digi‑Key from covering just the Americas region to a global arrangement.
“u‑blox has always been a global provider and this partnership with Digi‑Key aligns with that strategy,” says Suresh Ram, President, u‑blox Americas, in a press release. “u‑blox and Digi‑Key together will be better able to support customer designs worldwide and provide fast access to development tools, evaluation boards, modules and silicon, making our customers’ lives easier and our business relationships more effective.” The collaborative partnership with Digi‑Key will extend the availability of u‑blox technology to regions that the company alone has not yet reached, as well as making it more accessible to designers working in mid‑sized companies and start‑ups. Digi‑Key’s global footprint will make it easier to ensure that customers get fast access to evaluation kits, development boards and product samples. u‑blox should also get enhanced insights into it where its customers are based, what they want, and how they prefer to access it.
