© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Mr. Tomi-Pekka Takalo, CEO of CoreHW , and Mr. Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec , have signed a Letter of Intent expressing their commitment to enter into a long-term partnership. CoreHW will use the capabilities and services of RoodMicrotec for back-end manufacturing of full custom RF, analog and mixed-signal IC as well as catalog IC products, designed and marketed by CoreHW. RoodMicrotec, on the other hand, will develop the test solutions, including test software and interface hardware, execute product qualification as per desired industry standard and run mass production, including wafer sort, package assembly, final test and end-of-line services, a press release reads. In addition, RoodMicrotec will include CoreHW as partner in their design partner network for ASIC turnkey business, specifically for advanced wireless applications. “We are very pleased with this step forward in developing a lasting and fruitful partnership between our companies. From here onward, we will continue to negotiate the detailed terms and conditions to reach a formal agreement during 2019,” says Martin Sallenhag in the release. Tomi-Pekka Takalo adds: “Engaging with the right partner for back-end manufacturing and supply chain services is of strategic importance to us. We are pleased to have identified RoodMicrotec as partner for the future growth of our business. We look forward to a successful and long-lasting collaboration between our companies.”