Construction had been underway since June 2018, and the company has moved along quickly. With the completion of the new production building, Murata has established a framework for greater production capacity and future enhancement of product development capabilities to meet increased demand for electronic components. The new – 2’779 square metres – building offers the company 13’887 square metres of floor space. The investment, in the building alone, amounted to JPY 4 billion (about EUR 32.58 million).