Yamaichi expands in Germany

In late April the Japanese company laid the foundation stone for a new production site in the Markendorf business park in Frankfurt / Oder.

The company says that the building in the Müllroser Chaussee will offer modern working environments for production, logistics and office space on around 7000 square metres. As of 2020, Yamaichi Electronics will realise projects for the European market in the new production building. "Over the past twelve years, our strong team in Frankfurt / Oder has built up so much know-how in the field of milling and cutting technology that only this one location was worth considering. Therefore, we can keep the current employees and we plan to create new jobs as well, "says Helge Puhlmann, European President of Yamaichi Electronics, in the press release. The original production site of Yamaichi Electronics in Frankfurt / Oder was founded in 2006. Since then, the company has grown and with it the space and staff requirements. With the spatial change, Yamaichi wants to optimise its processes and map them in the new building.