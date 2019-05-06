© tugores34_dreamstime.com

SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest

SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide local support to customers and partners and help fuel the mass adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) taking place in the region and throughout the world.

The Beaverton office will be managed by Sunil Shenoy, senior vice president and general manager of the RISC-V Business Unit at SiFive. The company’s current development tools team, established in September 2018 and headed by Rick Leatherman, a local technology entrepreneur and now director of development tools for SiFive, will also operate from the new office space. "The Portland area has become an international center of open source hardware development," Shenoy said. "There is a steady stream of RISC-V based innovation at both large and small companies in the area. Establishing a presence in the robust Silicon Forest underscores our commitment to fostering the momentum of the RISC-V revolution." Ahmet Houssein, VP of business development for HPC and data center solutions at SiFive said, "Having a team in Beaverton will help us better address the needs of data center designers and partners who are utilizing RISC-V based processors to achieve optimal performance. We look forward to accelerating their RISC-V based product development efforts and enabling many new and innovative use cases." SiFive provides market-ready processor core IP, development tools, and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.