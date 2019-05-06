© tugores34_dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2019
SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest
SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide local support to customers and partners and help fuel the mass adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) taking place in the region and throughout the world.
The Beaverton office will be managed by Sunil Shenoy, senior vice president and general manager of the RISC-V Business Unit at SiFive. The company’s current development tools team, established in September 2018 and headed by Rick Leatherman, a local technology entrepreneur and now director of development tools for SiFive, will also operate from the new office space. "The Portland area has become an international center of open source hardware development," Shenoy said. "There is a steady stream of RISC-V based innovation at both large and small companies in the area. Establishing a presence in the robust Silicon Forest underscores our commitment to fostering the momentum of the RISC-V revolution." Ahmet Houssein, VP of business development for HPC and data center solutions at SiFive said, "Having a team in Beaverton will help us better address the needs of data center designers and partners who are utilizing RISC-V based processors to achieve optimal performance. We look forward to accelerating their RISC-V based product development efforts and enabling many new and innovative use cases." SiFive provides market-ready processor core IP, development tools, and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
GaN specialist Exagan opens power solutions centre in Europe Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon...
SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide...
Osram completes the acquisition of Ring Automotive Following the approval by the British Competitors and Market Authority (CMA) for the takeover...
US court issues final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL ASML Holding announces that the Santa Clara County Superior Court entered its final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL, Inc. and awarded ASML the amount of USD 845 million as well as an injunction.
Synopsys establishes centre of excellence with STMicro Synopsys is collaborating with STMicroelectronics to establish a centre of excellence program to...
Rohm expands European leadership team ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints Mr. Toshimitsu Suzuki as President, effective...
Kraken secures contract for Subsea Battery solution Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has been awarded a contract for approximately USD 600,000...
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the...
RECOM Power to acquire Italian power company RECOM Power announces the acquisition of 75% of Power Control Systems based in San...
Earth Monitor launched to provide geopolitical and economic insights Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership...
Nidec sells Secop Compressor Business to ESSVP IV Two Nidec subsidiaries, Nidec Europe B.V. and Nidec Americas Holding Corp. will sell Nidec’s...
Volatile DRAM and Flash Memory cycles weigh on IC market growth The DRAM and NAND flash markets continue to closely follow the original IC industry...
Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz expand manufacturing... TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix says the companies are expanding their manufacturing...
Gowanda expands in merger with REM-tronics Gowanda Components Group has struck a deal to merge with REM-tronics Inc., a New...
ROHM expands with Panasonics's semi device business ROHM recently announced the acquisition of a part of the diode and transistor business from...
Velodyne & Nikon partner for mass production of lidas sensors Velodyne Lidar, announces an agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai...Load more news