Rohm expands European leadership team

ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints Mr. Toshimitsu Suzuki as President, effective immediately. Mr. Christian André will continue as Chairman of ROHM Semiconductor Europe.

In the new position, Toshimitsu Suzuki will take over the full responsibility of the European business. Mr. Suzuki has worked for ROHM in Europe for over four years as Senior Sales Director. He has profound experience and deep understanding of the business. Mr. Suzuki will set new impulses for further strategic developments and the successful implementation of the company’s products in the European market. “We are pleased that Toshimitsu Suzuki will empower the management board. He will contribute to scale up to a greater level the operational excellence”, said Christian André, Chairman of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “The strengthening of our management board is a necessary and consistent step in order to be well-prepared for the future.” “I’m very proud and honored to lead an organization for which I have been working passionately and look forward to contributing to even greater success,” said Toshimitsu Suzuki as new President ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “ROHM has an exceptionally talented team of people. I look forward to taking the helm on the road to an exciting future.” Mr. Suzuki continued, “I would like to thank Christian André for his tireless efforts at ROHM. Together, we will work to maximize the potential of our technology to drive the next growth of the company.”