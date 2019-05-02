© Super Micro Computer Inc Business | May 02, 2019
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro
Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week that include breaking ground on an 800,000-square foot building in Taiwan and the expansion of its Silicon Valley Headquarters, which will surpass over one million square feet of engineering, design and manufacturing.
In Taiwan, the new nine-story building will expand production capacity, hardware and software R&D, and support the latest and future technologies and product including EDSFF all-flash NVMe and RSD2 – Supermicro’s revolutionary resource-saving designs optimized with industry rack scale design, to deliver superior performance and efficiency while reducing TCO and environmental impact. In San Jose, Supermicro’s corporate headquarters includes engineering, manufacturing and customer service making Supermicro the only Tier 1 systems vendor to build its servers in Silicon Valley and worldwide. Building 23 is the third of five facilities that the company has under construction now at its San Jose based Green Computing Park, and it is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang said, “Having our design, engineering, manufacturing and service teams here at our Silicon Valley campus gives Supermicro a great position for computing architecture innovation and the agility to quickly respond to the newest technologies in the industry and to our customer’s needs and unique requirements, which is a major advantage that we have over the competition. As our business continues to rapidly scale with over 1.2 million server and storage systems shipped globally last year, increasing our production capacity and capabilities is vital to keeping up with our rapid growth.”
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the...
RECOM Power to acquire Italian power company RECOM Power announces the acquisition of 75% of Power Control Systems based in San...
Earth Monitor launched to provide geopolitical and economic insights Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership...
Nidec sells Secop Compressor Business to ESSVP IV Two Nidec subsidiaries, Nidec Europe B.V. and Nidec Americas Holding Corp. will sell Nidec’s...
Volatile DRAM and Flash Memory cycles weigh on IC market growth The DRAM and NAND flash markets continue to closely follow the original IC industry...
Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz expand manufacturing... TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix says the companies are expanding their manufacturing...
Gowanda expands in merger with REM-tronics Gowanda Components Group has struck a deal to merge with REM-tronics Inc., a New...
ROHM expands with Panasonics's semi device business ROHM recently announced the acquisition of a part of the diode and transistor business from...
Velodyne & Nikon partner for mass production of lidas sensors Velodyne Lidar, announces an agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai...
RFMW enters distribution agreement with MV-Electronics RFMW Ltd. says it has entered into a distribution agreement with MV-Electronics Inc. Under...
Lumentum closes Datacom product line sale to CIG Lumentum Holdings says that it has closed its previously announced sale of certain...
MACOM and Goertek form JV to service China’s 5G build out MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, says it has entered into an agreement to establish a...
New Chief Technology Officer at Analog Devices Analog Devices, Inc. says that Daniel Leibholz, Vice President of ADI’s Communications Business...
Samsung to invest €8.5 billion annually in logic chips until 2030 Samsung Electronics says that it will invest KRW 133 trillion (EUR 102.88 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses.
Sumitomo Chemical starts production at electronic materials JV On April 16, 2019, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., held a grand opening...Load more news