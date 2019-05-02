© Super Micro Computer Inc

Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro

Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week that include breaking ground on an 800,000-square foot building in Taiwan and the expansion of its Silicon Valley Headquarters, which will surpass over one million square feet of engineering, design and manufacturing.

In Taiwan, the new nine-story building will expand production capacity, hardware and software R&D, and support the latest and future technologies and product including EDSFF all-flash NVMe and RSD2 – Supermicro’s revolutionary resource-saving designs optimized with industry rack scale design, to deliver superior performance and efficiency while reducing TCO and environmental impact. In San Jose, Supermicro’s corporate headquarters includes engineering, manufacturing and customer service making Supermicro the only Tier 1 systems vendor to build its servers in Silicon Valley and worldwide. Building 23 is the third of five facilities that the company has under construction now at its San Jose based Green Computing Park, and it is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang said, “Having our design, engineering, manufacturing and service teams here at our Silicon Valley campus gives Supermicro a great position for computing architecture innovation and the agility to quickly respond to the newest technologies in the industry and to our customer’s needs and unique requirements, which is a major advantage that we have over the competition. As our business continues to rapidly scale with over 1.2 million server and storage systems shipped globally last year, increasing our production capacity and capabilities is vital to keeping up with our rapid growth.”