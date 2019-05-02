© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions

ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions, developer of Sherlock, the industry's only automated design reliability analysis software.

The transaction will enable ANSYS' comprehensive multi-physics solutions to be combined with Sherlock's accurate reliability analyses to provide a complete designer-level toolkit that enables users to quickly and easily analyze for electronics failure earlier in the design cycle, according to a company press release. Sherlock provides customers with a turnkey solution that seamlessly imports from ECAD and leverages embedded part libraries so that engineers can rapidly build and analyze 3D models of electronic assemblies. Engineers can then subject their products to several environmental stresses, including temperature and power cycling, harmonic vibration, mechanical shock and bending, to help ensure manufacturability and maximize the life of a product. "As electronics proliferates in nearly every industry, electronics reliability becomes a key challenge, requiring companies to perform analysis earlier in the design cycles," said Shane Emswiler, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "This acquisition will give customers the ability to push electronics reliability analysis earlier in their design cycles – saving significant costs on testing and accelerating product design." "We're incredibly excited to become part of the ANSYS family," said Craig Hillman, CEO, DfR Solutions. "ANSYS and DfR Solutions share a vision of democratizing the process of electronics design by bringing powerful, analytical tools to every engineer involved in electronic hardware. ANSYS brings industry-leading electronic simulation capabilities while DfR's Sherlock extends the value of simulation by clearly quantifying the real-world cost of design and material selection decisions. This acquisition brings the entire design workflow, from functional block to change management, to the customers of both organizations." ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has more than 75 sales locations around the world, with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries.