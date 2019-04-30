© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser

ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Mouser Electronics is now an authorised distributor for ODU-USA products, able to sell the entire connector solution portfolio worldwide. The ODU-USA product portfolio is now available and distributed by Mouser Electronics, including the advanced Push-Pull circular connectors: ODU MINI-SNAP, ODU MEDI-SNAP and ODU MINI-MED. “ODU-USA‘s continuous commitment is to ensure the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction to all our customers. We are proud to announce this agreement with Mouser Electronics, a company renowned for its worldwide distribution and support system,” said Thomas Mittermeier, President and CEO, ODU-USA Inc. “By partnering with Mouser, we can capitalize on their customer service and logistics expertise to expand our customer base around the world.”