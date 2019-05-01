© 1366 Technologies Direct (illustration purpose only) Components | May 01, 2019
Silicon wafer shipments drop
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when compared to the fourth quarter 2018 and are now at their lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2017 after silicon wafer shipments for the most recent quarter declined 1 percent quarter-over-quarter, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG)
Total silicon wafer area shipments fell to 3,051 during the first quarter from 3,234 million square inches in the previous quarter. "Global silicon wafer shipment volumes started the year at a slightly lower level when compared to the historic highs experienced last year," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Director, Product Development and Applications Engineering of Shin Etsu Handotai America. "Some seasonality has returned and some inventory adjustments are being made. Despite this, silicon shipments remain at elevated levels."
