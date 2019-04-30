© RECOM Business | April 30, 2019
RECOM Power to acquire Italian power company
RECOM Power announces the acquisition of 75% of Power Control Systems based in San Vendemiano near Conegliano/Italy. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies from 3W up to 10kW for Railway, Medical, Military and Industrial applications.
“We are excited to welcome such a high-end power supply solutions provider into our organization. Offering our worldwide customer base the PCS product portfolio will enhance our position as the No.1 provider for full power distribution on and off board. It will also broaden our strategic options and will assist customers when selecting products from our factories in Europe, China and Taiwan," says Karsten Bier, the CEO of the RECOM Group. "PCS employs 49 people and generates an annual turnover of close to $10mio. The high qualified design and product testing and verification engineers will increase the group’s capabilities significantly and will be a great asset to support our global development and production facilities in Vienna/Austria, Kaohsiung/Taiwan and Xiamen/China. Very importantly, we were successful in securing the continued employment of the two founders of PCS, Messrs. Mauro Piai and Roberto Fiorot,” Bier continues. “We did not intend to sell PCS. However, Roberto and I found that RECOM was the ideal partner to secure the continuity and future growth of PCS. PCS is 100% complementary to RECOM and the staff is extremely excited and enthusiastic to be part of the RECOM family,” Mr. Piai adds. The RECOM Group has consistently grown organically and now generates close to USD 100 million in annual revenue (as of 2019). With RECOM’s sales organisation and global facilities, including this recent acquisition of PCS, sales growth is predicted to continue at an above average rate of growth.
