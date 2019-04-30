© Airbus Defence and Space

Earth Monitor launched to provide geopolitical and economic insights

Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership agreement to create Earth Monitor, a change analysis and insights service which provides situation awareness over archived or newly tasked areas of interest.

Earth Monitor leverages Orbital Insight’s machine learning and computer vision expertise through powerful algorithms that detect changes in infrastructure and land use in near real-time, as well as identify and count cars, trucks and soon, aircraft. “Earth Monitor is the result of a fruitful collaboration with Orbital Insight and is at the cornerstone of our analytics strategy as a key building component of our growing portfolio” said Francois Lombard, Head of the Intelligence Business within Airbus Defence and Space. “Thanks to Earth Monitor, our customers will be able to draw precise, timely and meaningful conclusions, allowing them to gain time and allocate resources to where it matters most.” “Early into our discussions with Airbus, we realized that OneAtlas presented a unique opportunity to combine Airbus' constellation and tasking services with the power of our analytics capabilities,” said Dr. James Crawford, CEO and Founder of Orbital Insight. “We’re proud and excited that Earth Monitor will leverage our dynamic algorithms so that users can track economic activity and detect changes in the areas that are of most interest to them, enabling custom analytic projects where they can define the what, where and when.”