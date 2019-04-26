© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Gowanda expands in merger with REM-tronics

Gowanda Components Group has struck a deal to merge with REM-tronics Inc., a New York-based contract manufacturer of high-reliability products for the aerospace, industrial, medical and military industries.

“The merging of REM-tronics with GCG will further enhance our capability to design and manufacture high- reliability magnetic components and systems to address the needs of electronic design engineers in high-performance markets and applications around the world,” said Don McElheny, CEO of Gowanda Components Group. “Their proximity to GCG’s headquarters facilities in Gowanda, New York, will enable us to readily nurture and pursue opportunities that leverage our combined strengths, to help our customers be successful,” McElheny added. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but GCG has stated that REM-tronics will maintain its operations in Dunkirk under the new name of Gowanda REM-tronics. GCG has five other production facilities located within the United States. “We are extremely excited to join the Gowanda family,” said Clayton Spaeth, GM of Gowanda REM-tronics. “The benefits to our employees and customer base are substantial and will allow us to continue to deliver on our goals and objectives for many years to come,” Spaeth added. Gowanda Components Group is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of high performance and tight tolerance electronic components.