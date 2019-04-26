Business | April 26, 2019
Dialog Semi expects better first quarter than anticipated
Back in early March 2019, Dialog indicated that it expected gross margin for Q1 2019 to be broadly in line with FY 2018 (FY 2018 gross margin: 47.9%; FY 2018 underlying gross margin: 48.3%). However, the company now states that the outlook looks better than expected.
The company now expects Q1 2019 gross margin of approximately 49.3% and Q1 2019 underlying gross margin of approximately 49.6%. Both measures include 80bps positive impact from non-recurring items. The remaining favorable movement was mostly driven by product mix and lower manufacturing costs. Additionally, in Q1 2019 the Company expects operating profit of approximately USD 25 million and underlying operating profit of approximately USD 47 million. Both measures include other operating income of approximately USD 4 million, comprising income from specific non-recurring engineering contracts. In Q1 2019, the Company expects revenue of approximately USD 295 million. At 29 March 2019, the Company had USD 690 million of cash and cash equivalents. The company will publish its results for the quarter ended 29 March 2019 on 9 May 2019.
ROHM expands with Panasonics's semi device business ROHM recently announced the acquisition of a part of the diode and transistor business from...
Velodyne & Nikon partner for mass production of lidas sensors Velodyne Lidar, announces an agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai...
RFMW enters distribution agreement with MV-Electronics RFMW Ltd. says it has entered into a distribution agreement with MV-Electronics Inc. Under...
Sponsored content by Comarch7 benefits of using FLYING PROBE for ICT and FCT testing A practical showcase of the machine’s fun. Creating a new product usually takes anything from a couple to over a dozen months. The last stage of designing and batch production relies on tests to confirm the quality and...
Lumentum closes Datacom product line sale to CIG Lumentum Holdings says that it has closed its previously announced sale of certain...
MACOM and Goertek form JV to service China’s 5G build out MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, says it has entered into an agreement to establish a...
New Chief Technology Officer at Analog Devices Analog Devices, Inc. says that Daniel Leibholz, Vice President of ADI’s Communications Business...
Samsung to invest €8.5 billion annually in logic chips until 2030 Samsung Electronics says that it will invest KRW 133 trillion (EUR 102.88 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses.
Sumitomo Chemical starts production at electronic materials JV On April 16, 2019, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., held a grand opening...
Keysight opens new research lab at Aarhus University Keysight Technologies together with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Aarhus...
Photronics opens two new manufacturing facilities in China Photronics says it will open two new manufacturing facilities in China to engage in R&D...
Sony maintains top ranking in diverse O-S-D market Companies selling optoelectronics currently dominate the ranking of the top-10 O-S-D suppliers. Nine of the top-10 companies sell optoelectronics, while six offer sensor/actuator semiconductors, and five provide discrete...
Ultra awarded TR-343 Sonar Transducers contract Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems based in Braintree, Massachusetts, has been...
Lockheed Martin inks contracts with more F-35 suppliers Lockheed Martin has transitioned additional F-35 suppliers to longer term...
Rohm appoints new Country Manager for UK and Nordics As of March 2019, ROHM Semiconductor appointed John Turner as their new Country...
EDA industry revenue grows for full year 2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue decreased 3.1 percent for Q4/2018 to USD 2570.1 million, compared to USD 2652 million in Q4/2017. The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most...
Cobham processor technology powers commercial NanoSatellite Cobham's LEON3FT processor technology is used on the VESTA-1 nanosatellite developed...
Eaton to supply inverters for battery-electric vehicle Power management company Eaton's eMobility business has been chosen by Nidec-PSA...
HELLA expands partner network for lighting and electronics in China Automotive supplier HELLA continues to focus on the Chinese market. The company...
CTEK employee arrested for poss trade secrets theft NOCO, a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has filed a lawsuit in U.S...
HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW HARMAN International says that it will soon deliver its next generation of infotainment...
NXP & Hawkeye target Chinese automotive radar market NXP Semiconductors signs investment and strategic collaboration agreement with...
Mouser and Futaba sign global distribution agreement Distributor Mouser Electronics, announces that it has entered into a global distribution...Load more news
Related news