RFMW enters distribution agreement with MV-Electronics

RFMW Ltd. says it has entered into a distribution agreement with MV-Electronics Inc. Under the agreement, RFMW is authorised to market and sell MV-Electronics’ portfolio of frequency control and timing solutions world-wide.

MV-Electronics offers Crystals, XOs, VCXOs, TCXOs as well as Tuning Fork Crystals. RFMW is a specialized distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialized component-engineering support. “We are pleased to welcome RFMW as one of our key sales channel partners” stated Shiraz Vakharia, President of MV-Electronics. “Having RFMW as an authorized distributor provides a new window of opportunity for both companies. It enables MV to reach a wider customer base and allows RFMW to address the unmet needs of customers who have found sourcing frequency control components overly expensive and complicated” Mr. Vakharia continued with “MV and RFMW both have valuable expertise in highly specialized areas. Adding MV-Electronics products to the RFMW portfolio broadens the available options for RFMW customers, providing them access to an innovative supplier in the frequency control space.” According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “The addition of MV-Electronics portfolio offers our customers a broad range of crystal-based oscillator solutions meeting the requirements of our customers and markets. Existing customers will also benefit from our product expansion. RFMW strives to be the ‘go-to’ resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection.”