April 25, 2019
MACOM and Goertek form JV to service China’s 5G build out
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, says it has entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture company with Goertek Inc. multibillion-dollar electronic components company based in Shandong, China. The jJV company will be based in Hong Kong and will supply, market and distribute GaN-on-Si based RF Power components into China’s basestation market.
Goertek will provide total consideration to MACOM of up to USD 134.6 million, including USD 30 million up front. MACOM will further be entitled to royalties and dividend preferences in the joint venture. Goertek and MACOM will each contribute USD 25 million in working capital to the joint venture. MACOM retains rights to sell GaN-on-Si products outside of China, Hong Kong and Macau. “This joint venture is a capstone to MACOM’s strategy to become a scale player within the multi-billion dollar 5G basestation market in China, which in turn enables us to further invest in U.S.-based innovation,” says John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM. “We are pleased to be able to leverage our existing design capabilities and resources in China by aligning with a JV partner of the caliber of Goertek. They perfectly complement our GaN-on-Si based RF Power component products with high-volume manufacturing expertise, well-connected sales and proven supply chain management into China’s top OEMs and service providers.” Long Jiang, CEO of Goertek adds, “We are delighted to announce this important partnership with MACOM. Leveraging MACOM’s superior GaN-on-Si technology, we will provide world leading RF components to the 5G market in China, as well as enriching our RF capabilities.”
