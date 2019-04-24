© Analog Devices

New Chief Technology Officer at Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. says that Daniel Leibholz, Vice President of ADI’s Communications Business Unit, has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

As CTO, Dan will develop and lead ADI’s technology strategy for applications across the company’s end markets. “Over the years we have built ADI’s brand as a premier analog technology and solutions provider for B2B applications,” says President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche, in a press release. “In our rapidly evolving industry, staying on the cutting edge is essential as we seek to solve the very hardest problems faced by our customers. Dan’s combination of technology vision, experience developing ADI’s digital and analog offerings, and strong business background will help us to continue to deliver innovations of maximum impact for our customers and their markets now and into the future.” In his previous role as Vice President of ADI’s Communications Business Unit, Dan has overseen a period of growth as the company has delivered offerings for the 5G wireless and wired markets. Prior to assuming the Communications role, Dan led a number of teams across ADI, including Digital Signal Processing and Consumer/Portable technologies. Dan joined ADI in 2008 from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). “I am looking forward to this new role as we plot a path forward for Analog Devices,” says Mr. Leibholz. “Our ambition to be ‘Ahead of What’s Possible,’ combined with our broad array of leading-edge technologies, positions the company for continued leadership in the years ahead.”