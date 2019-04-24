© Sumika Electronic Materials

Sumitomo Chemical starts production at electronic materials JV

On April 16, 2019, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., held a grand opening ceremony at its facility located in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND).

Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Corporation and Dongwoo Fine-Chem, Sumitomo Chemical's subsidiary located in Korea, has invested USD150 million into the project. Designed to produce high-purity chemicals required in the semiconductor manufacturing process with an annual capacity of 79,800 tons, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) aims to be a key supplier that meets the increasing demands of high-purity chemicals in this region.