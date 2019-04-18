© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Eaton to supply inverters for battery-electric vehicle

Power management company Eaton's eMobility business has been chosen by Nidec-PSA Emotors (Emotors), a joint venture between Nidec Leroy-Somer and Groupe PSA, to supply high-performance traction inverters for a battery-electric vehicle platform.

We are pleased to partner with Emotors and value the opportunity to support them in one of their product lines,” says Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, in a press release. “Eaton’s power-dense inverters help deliver a safe, reliable and comfortable driving experience.” Eaton will provide its power-dense inverters to Emotors, who will integrate it with the motor and ship the finished system to its customers for assembly into the battery-electric vehicle. eMobility developed the vehicle inverters with a power density of 35 kilowatts per liter and 98% operating efficiency. The inverter’s high-power density and compact, lightweight design take up minimal space in the vehicle while helping maximise range and improving safety and the driving experience. Eaton projects electrified vehicles will increase to 38% of the global passenger car market by 2030, with share dispersed among battery electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid electric and mild hybrid electric.