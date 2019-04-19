© stockfotocz dreamstime.com

EDA industry revenue grows for full year 2018

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue decreased 3.1 percent for Q4/2018 to USD 2570.1 million, compared to USD 2652 million in Q4/2017. The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 3.7 percent.