© Hella Business | April 18, 2019
HELLA expands partner network for lighting and electronics in China
Automotive supplier HELLA continues to focus on the Chinese market. The company has signed further cooperation agreements at Auto Shanghai.
"China is and remains one of the key automotive markets for HELLA", says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in a press release. "Above all, China has long been a key global market for future topics such as electromobility and autonomous driving. In order to successfully address these and other topics in China, we are systematically expanding our own activities with partnerships." For example, HELLA intends to work together with BHAP, a company belonging to the Chinese automotive group BAIC, and the US battery specialist Farasis in the field of battery management systems. The three partners have now agreed on a corresponding strategic cooperation. The focus of the cooperation is in particular on the development, production and distribution of battery management systems for 12 and 48 Volt vehicle electrical systems as well as high-voltage applications. While HELLA will contribute its own expertise in hardware and software development to the cooperation, Farasis will bring in its know-how in the field of battery cell production and BHAP will ensure market access, especially within the BAIC Group. The cooperation will focus on meeting demand in the Chinese market and is expected to be further developed by the end of this year. In this context, the possible establishment of a joint venture in China will also be investigated further. HELLA say that it also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuling Automotive Industry, which belongs to the Chinese Guangxi Automobile Group. Both partners intend to work together on automotive lighting technologies for the Chinese market, with a particular focus on the development of headlamps for the volume segment. The cooperation will be further substantiated in the coming months and shall especially supply the Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC General Motors Wuling Automobile.
