Business | April 17, 2019
CTEK employee arrested for poss trade secrets theft
NOCO, a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against CTEK, alleging violations of the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) and multiple state law claims.
According to a press release, the lawsuit alleges a CTEK employee stole a notebook from the NOCO booth that contained critical sales information and valuable trade secrets during the recent Australian Auto Aftermarket Expo in Melbourne, Australia. Sweden-based CTEK is a competitor in the battery charger and automotive accessory market. The CTEK employee, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested by Australian authorities on April 6, in connection with the theft. The theft is said to have been captured on video surveillance by officials with the Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA), leading to the identification of the CTEK employee responsible. Security at the Expo located the CTEK employee and detained him until local authorities arrived and arrested him. The lawsuit, filed on April 16, 2019, includes federal claims for theft of trade secrets and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. Also included are several state law claims including misappropriation of trade secrets, conversion, and theft. Additionally, NOCO is asking for injunctive protection against the use or dissemination of its trade secrets by CTEK. Founded in 1914, NOCO Company is a designer, marketer and manufacturer of premium consumer battery chargers, jump starters, and a wide range of portable power devices.
