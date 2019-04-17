© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW

HARMAN International says that it will soon deliver its next generation of infotainment modules to BMW, further supporting its commitment to the automaker for numerous in-car technology and entertainment developments.

“We’ve been helping BMW drive innovation since the 1980s and look forward to continuing to make automotive history with them as their partner for the next iteration of cutting-edge infotainment,” says Mike Peters, President, HARMAN Connected Car, in a press release. “As vehicle development evolves, drivers are measuring performance in ‘experience-per-mile’ – which HARMAN continues to innovate through end-to-end solutions.” HARMAN is bringing together its divisional expertise in connected car, audio and connected services technologies to enable smarter interactions, improve safety and security, and seamlessly scale each offering to the OEM’s specifications. HARMAN’s relationship with BMW spans nearly four decades. For certain systems today, including the NBT Evo head unit found in numerous BMW models, HARMAN is involved with more than 40 consumer-facing components within the system, from online entertainment and POI searching, to Bluetooth audio streaming and gesture control. These upcoming infotainment modules – an advanced variant of the MGU head unit – will be built in HARMAN’s production sites in Hungary and China.