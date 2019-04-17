© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser and Futaba sign global distribution agreement

Distributor Mouser Electronics, announces that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Futaba Corporation.

Through the global agreement, Mouser now stocks a range of Futaba’s display modules, including vacuum fluorescent, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and liquid crystal displays.. Futuba AH Series modules offer a complete display solution in a slim design. The modules are available in vacuum fluorescent display (VFD) or film compensated Super Twisted Nematic liquid crystal display (FSTN-LCD) with display options of 20×2 or full dot matrix. The high-contrast displays are compatible with iOS and Bluetooth and ideal for POS systems, audio tuners, and other display applications. EL Series OLEDs are thin, self-luminous display modules that feature high contrast and a wide viewing angle. With consistent response speed regardless of external temperature, EL Series OLEDs are ideal for battery-powered consumer wearables, handheld medical devices, home appliances, industrial controls, and automotive instrument panel applications. Futuba LC Series TFT-LCD modules use a simple command set to display content, including stored JPEG images and text with internal fonts, which reduces system development time. The touch-enabled modules are suitable for embedded use, featuring a USB 2.0 Full Speed or RS232C interface, high-speed startup, and an 8-bit microcontroller with LCD controller.