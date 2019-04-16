© Ultra Clean Holding Business | April 16, 2019
Ultra Clean buys Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has agreed to purchase all of the assets of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions LLC, a semiconductor weldment and solutions provider based in Austin, Texas, according to a press release issued by Ultra Clean.
Conveniently situated adjacent to UCT’s existing weldment facility in Austin, DMS offers a wide range of weldment solutions, including build-to-print outsourcing, turnkey design, and product realization. DMS also provides contract manufacturing services in welding solutions, UHP weld assemblies, gas and chemical delivery solutions, process and facility modules, engineering services, and electrical and mechanical design and assembly solutions primarily to the semiconductor industry. UCT CEO Jim Scholhamer said, "The acquisition of DMS further enhances UCT's strong position in the gas delivery market. DMS has a history of providing top quality fabrication of ultra-high purity weldments, which is highly complementary to UCT's existing offerings and operations. This transaction should allow us to leverage economies of scale, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and enhance our competitive position. We expect the acquisition to improve UCT's profitability and be accretive to earnings." "The combination of DMS and UCT will result in an even stronger presence in the weldment segment of the WFE industry and significantly strengthens our ability to provide high-value solutions for our customers," said Robb Misso, co-founder and CEO of DMS. "In my new position as vice president of Global Weldments for UCT, I am excited at the prospect of capitalizing on the many opportunities to grow our combined weldment business on a global scale." Under the terms of the agreement, UCT paid USD 30 million in cash for DMS and UCT may pay up to USD 12.5 million in additional cash earn-out payments to the former owners of DMS if the combined weldment business achieves certain gross profit and gross margin targets for the twelve months ending June 26, 2020. Ultra Clean Holdings was established in 1991 in Hayward, California, and employs more than 3800 people worldwide.
HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW HARMAN International says that it will soon deliver its next generation of infotainment...
NXP & Hawkeye target Chinese automotive radar market NXP Semiconductors signs investment and strategic collaboration agreement with...
Mouser and Futaba sign global distribution agreement Distributor Mouser Electronics, announces that it has entered into a global distribution...
Intel to exit 5G smartphone modem business Intel says that it will exit the 5G smartphone modem business and complete an assessment of...
Qualcomm, Apple reach settlement, all litigation dropped In a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Qualcomm and Apple announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies, worldwide, including those involving Apple’s contract manufacturers.
Daimler, Sila Nano team up on next-gen battery materials Daimler AG has acquired a minority equity stake in U.S. battery material specialist Sila...
Ultra Clean buys Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has agreed to purchase all of the assets of Dynamic...
The “meat” of Qualcomm’s business model on trial in San Diego Apple Inc. and its allies square off in a jury trial today against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc. The...
PARPRO adds key leadership positions Santa Ana-based embedded design and manufacturing services company PARPRO has...
Osram Conti JV opens new location in Guadalajara Osram Continental GmbH, the 50/50 joint venture between Osram and Continental, has...
MACOM's Chief Financial Officer hands in his resignation Semiconductor solution supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, announces that Robert...
ZEISS acquires GOM ZEISS is expanding the industrial metrology and quality assurance portfolio of its Industrial Quality...
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for...
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019 German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million...
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp....
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...Load more news