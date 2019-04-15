© Osram Continental

Osram Conti JV opens new location in Guadalajara

Osram Continental GmbH, the 50/50 joint venture between Osram and Continental, has officially opened its new location in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 21’700 square foot (2’100 square metre) facility will initially employ about 65 people and serve as an R&D centre to support business, primarily in the Americas region. “The opening of the new facility in Guadalajara is an exciting milestone for Osram Continental. This is a strategically important location that strengthens our footprint in Mexico and the Americas region and allows us to better serve our regional customers,” says Dr. Dirk Linzmeier, CEO of Osram Continental GmbH, in a press release. “This facility is an important addition to our global R&D initiatives focused on intelligent automotive lighting solutions for the evolving automotive market.” Over the last decade, Mexico has been one of the world’s fastest growing automotive markets in the world and is currently the fourth largest exporter in the industry. According to IHS Markit, in just the last four years, Mexico vehicle production increased by 25% reaching approximately four million vehicles in 2018. “As automotive lighting continues to evolve from a basic function to a highly sophisticated feature, it affords our customers the opportunity to differentiate their products with lighting design,” says Julian Dench, head of the Americas region and managing director for Osram Continental Mexico. “We see tremendous potential for intelligent automotive lighting applications in the Americas market.”