© alexskopje dreamstime.com Business | April 12, 2019
MACOM's Chief Financial Officer hands in his resignation
Semiconductor solution supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, announces that Robert McMullan, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has submitted his resignation.
The company states in a press release that Mr. McMullan is leaving for personal reasons, and his resignation is not the result of any matters related to MACOM’s financial statements or disclosures or accounting principles and practices. Mr. McMullan will transition to an advisory role and support MACOM during the next two months to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities. MACOM has engaged a executive search firm to assist with the process of replacing Mr. McMullan. MACOM says that Conor Hegarty, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis has been appointed to the role of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer effective immediately. Mr. Hegarty has been with MACOM for 22 years and has served as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis of MACOM, since August 2016. “On behalf of the board of directors and the executive team, I would like to thank Bob for all of his contributions at MACOM,” said John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “During his tenure, Bob was instrumental in rebuilding and reshaping MACOM through numerous acquisitions and divestitures, as well as corporate financing transactions. We are grateful for Bob’s positive impact on the company and wish him continued success in his next endeavor.”
