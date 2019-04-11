© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Business | April 11, 2019
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019
German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million in Q1 2019. The EBITDA margin was approximately 36%. However, the company expects Q2 2019 to be significantly weaker than Q1 2019.
When Siltronic previously announced its guidance, it did so under the condition that order intake would need to increase quite significantly in the second half of 2019. However, due to the general economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainties as well as ongoing inventory corrections in the whole value chain, the timing of a market rebound is, however, not visible. Therefore, the company has decided to adjust the forecast of financial year 2019. The Executive Board expects that the wafer area sold in 2019 will be significantly lower than in 2018. This is due to a strongly decreasing demand in smaller wafers with a diameter of up to 150 mm and a noticeable decrease in 200 mm loading. Loading in 300 mm has also been coming down. Siltronic says in an update that depending on the timing of a market recovery and on exchange rate effects, sales 2019 will be around 5% to 10% below the previous year. EBITDA margin should be between 33% and 37% (prior: slightly below prior year). EBIT will correspondingly be significantly below previous year. The company says it has taken actions in response to the increasing challenges and the number of temporary workers has been significantly reduced in view of the lower capacity utilisation. The continuous cost reduction programs which have been introduced in 2010 will be pursued with full force.
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for...
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019 German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million...
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp....
Sponsored content by Congatec AGi.MX 8X on SMARC 2.0 and Qseven modules from congatec - Small but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec now supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module...
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...Load more news