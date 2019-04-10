© Rutronik Business | April 10, 2019
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal
Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk Elektronik.
The company manufactures memory products such as DRAM memory modules, memory cards, USB flash drives, and solid-state drives (SSD) under its GOODRAM Industrial brand. The distribution agreement is already in effect and applies worldwide. Memory devices from GOODRAM Industrial are mainly used in industrial applications, particularly in industrial computers; embedded PCs; as well as automation, measurement, automotive and communication systems. Wilk Elektronik is the only European manufacturer of DRAM memory modules and has a technology partnership with Toshiba. Since the company operates its own production facility, its focus is on DRAM memory modules and flash products from the GOODRAM Industrial brand, with the trend towards 3D TLC technology, a press release reads. “We have worked together in different capacities since 2010, and our companies signed the global distribution agreement at the end of 2018. As a major distributor operating worldwide with extensive experience and exceptional logistics concepts, Rutronik is a perfect partner for us,” says Wolfgang Kemmler, Industrial Sales Manager at Wilk Elektronik, in a press release. Andreas Hofmann, Senior Manager Product Marketing Storage at Rutronik, adds: “By signing this distribution agreement with Wilk Elektronik, we are significantly expanding our range of high-performance storage devices. Our customers around the world now have the ability to select GOODRAM Industrial’s high-quality and cost-effective products for their projects.”
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGi.MX 8X on SMARC 2.0 and Qseven modules from congatec - Small but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec now supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...
Murata to merge Singapore subsidiaries Murata Manufacturing says that its consolidated subsidiary, Murata Electronics Singapore...
DENSO completes integration with ASMO in the US DENSO has fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the U.S. into its...
Japan Display Inc responds to media reports on Over the weekend several media reports suggested that about a capital increase at Japan...
Sensors & Software GmbH opens new German office Sensors & Software GmbH has opened a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany...Load more news
Related news