April 09, 2019
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon
Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with Infineon Technologies for its power transistors developed using CoolMOS C7 Gold (G7) superjunction MOSFET technology.
The agreement is expected to provide Enphase with an increased supply of high-voltage power transistors starting in the second half of 2019. The high demand for power transistors from the electric vehicle (EV) industry has created industry-wide shortages, impacting Enphase’s revenue and gross margin in the past two quarters. With this agreement, Enphase now has access to a dedicated source for 600 V power transistors, backed by a very efficient supply chain. The four Infineon 600 V CoolMOS G7 Power Transistors used in the AC output stage of seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters enable reliable, high-performance power switching. “This agreement allows us to support the increased demand for Enphase's advanced solar microinverters,” says Dr. Steffen Metzger, senior director and product segment head high-voltage conversion at Infineon Technologies AG, ina press release. “Infineon continuously invests in leading-edge technologies and significant production capabilities such as 300-millimeter wafers. Renewable energies and efficient power conversion are focus applications for Infineon. A close cooperation in technology roadmaps and long-term supply between Infineon and key customers like Enphase enables long-term success for both parties.” “Infineon is a great partner to support our growth due to its focus on operational excellence, product reliability and passion for innovation,” adds Mike LaBouff, operations vice president at Enphase Energy. "This supply agreement will not only help Enphase reduce its microinverter lead times and provide a better customer experience, but will also help extend our product leadership with access to next-generation technologies from Infineon.”
