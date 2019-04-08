Business | April 08, 2019
Camtek receives $7 million order for multiple systems
Camtek says that it has received an order for multiple Eagle systems from a tier-one DRAM manufacturer totaling approximately USD 7 million.
"I am very pleased with this additional order from a leading DRAM manufacturer. The systems will be used for 2D inspection and for 3D metrology of 3D IC which requires high accuracy and throughput," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. "This order demonstrates the transition of the memory market to advanced packaging. No doubt that our leading position in both metrology and inspection for the advanced packaging market makes our tools also attractive for the memory market," Amit continues. The tools are expected to be installed during the second quarter of 2019.
