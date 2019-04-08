© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | April 08, 2019
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre
Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of its new distribution centre in Leeds, United Kingdom.
Image: © Premier FarnellTen months after ground was broken on the new site, Premier Farnell was handed the keys to the new building at the end of February. “This is a true milestone in the growth of the Premier Farnell business. We have a great team of motivated and dedicated people working on the project behind the scenes – from those onsite who have literally moved mountains of earth to make this happen, to those who’ve constructed the building,” says Nick Wilkins, SVP Global Logistics, Avnet (including Premier Farnell) in a press release. “We are now focussed on creating a complex network of systems, technology and machinery inside the facility which will become the epicentre of our future business. This work is being undertaken in partnership with SSI Schaefer.” Construction work commenced on the 362’000 sq. ft. distribution unit at Muse Developments’ flagship Logic Leeds site in February 2018. The distribution centre project, which will be the largest ever pre-let warehouse development in Leeds is expected to be fully operational by early 2020.
