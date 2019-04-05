© Infineon

Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria

The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To this end the Infineon Austria holding company DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering) in Linz, Austria will be provided with a new home.

Infineon has already broken ground for the new site. By the summer of 2020 the new building will provide room for 400 employees – and in the medium run for 220 new jobs. Currently, 180 people work for the development center. Its main focus is on 77 GHz radar chips for driver assistance systems. Components for mobile telephony and navigation applications are another key area of the company’s business. The Linz site develops solutions for important future markets, as Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division of the Infineon Group, explains in a press release. “Infineon is shaping the future of mobility and communication. Microelectronics accounts for the majority of all innovations in the car and in the smartphone. The further development of advanced driver assistance systems, smartphones, tablets and navigation devices is a powerful driver of growth for Infineon. And the semiconductor solutions for all of this are developed in Linz among other locations.”