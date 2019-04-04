© jirsak dreamstime.com Components | April 04, 2019
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company
Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation, has launched OKdo, a new global technology business to focus on single board computing (SBC) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
OKdo will provide end-to-end support for all SBC and IoT segments, spanning makers, entrepreneurs, industrial designers, educators and re-seller partners. The aim is to deliver a combination of hardware, software, development support and manufacturing services to inspire and enable customers to generate new ideas and turn them into commercial reality. "OKdo is testament to our passion for innovation," says Electrocomponents CEO, Lindsley Ruth, in a press release. "It brings SBC and IoT customers the latest products, solutions and ideas to inspire and enable them to create technology that makes life better." OKdo will build on existing relationships with, for example, Arduino, BeagleBone and Raspberry Pi, but also new partnerships with major technology companies, including Arm, NXP, Broadcom, Intel, and Seeed, plus rising tech start-ups like Zerynth and The Things Industries. "SBC and IoT are demanding disruptive markets that expect imagination, creativity and technical expertise in abundance," says Claire Doyle, OKdo's Global SVP, Commercial. Richard Curtin, OKdo's Global SVP, Technology, added: "OKdo is a business built on partnerships. We're working with some of the best technology companies on the planet to bring the latest products and innovations to more people around the world, wherever they are on their SBC and IoT journey."
