Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security

Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer within Space, Defence & Security segment.

The contract comprise development and delivery of advanced communication solutions with high security requirements that will be operating in challenging conditions. The deliveries will take place in 2019 and we see a great potential with this customer in the years to come. "We have a long-term perspective on our customer relations and work closely with our customers – from idea and development to delivery and support throughout the lifecycle of the product. These types of customised solutions are system critical to our customers and requires in-depth domain knowledge and engineering competence. This order also confirms the strong development we see in the Norwegian market at the beginning of 2019," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.