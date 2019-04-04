© Data Respons Embedded | April 04, 2019
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security
Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer within Space, Defence & Security segment.
The contract comprise development and delivery of advanced communication solutions with high security requirements that will be operating in challenging conditions. The deliveries will take place in 2019 and we see a great potential with this customer in the years to come. "We have a long-term perspective on our customer relations and work closely with our customers – from idea and development to delivery and support throughout the lifecycle of the product. These types of customised solutions are system critical to our customers and requires in-depth domain knowledge and engineering competence. This order also confirms the strong development we see in the Norwegian market at the beginning of 2019," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...
Murata to merge Singapore subsidiaries Murata Manufacturing says that its consolidated subsidiary, Murata Electronics Singapore...
DENSO completes integration with ASMO in the US DENSO has fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the U.S. into its...
Japan Display Inc responds to media reports on Over the weekend several media reports suggested that about a capital increase at Japan...
Sensors & Software GmbH opens new German office Sensors & Software GmbH has opened a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany...
IDT is now in the hands of Renesas Renesas Electronics has successfully completed its acquisition of Integrated Device Technology as of March 30, 2019.
Osram adjusts its annual forecast due to a weak market Osram Licht AG has decided to lower its forecast for fiscal year 2019. Amongst the reasons are...
Micross Components doubles facility size through its relocation Micross says it has opened its newly relocated and expanded 14'000, square feet, processing...
ON Semi reaches milestones in Czech expansion ON Semiconductor says that it has completed the first of at least two expansions of its facility in Rožnov pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic.
First Sensor finds Eastern European production partner Germany’s First Sensor says that it has has qualified an unnamed (but well-established)...
Kuka with 350 job cuts in Germany KukaA is implementing the action plan already initiated in January. An efficiency program was additionally set up with the goal of saving EUR 300 million by 2021.
Basewin Technology to incorporate NEXT Biometrics sensor in POS... Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company, NEXT Biometrics, announces that...
II-VI and Finisar shareholders vote ‘yes’ to merger The shareholders of II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation overwhelmingly...Load more news