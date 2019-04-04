© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands

Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the full ownership to the German SLV Group, which has owned 70% of the company since 2016.

Nordtronic founder, Mads Andersen, is now handing over control of the ship to the German group, and during the spring he will leave the company to venture on to new adventures, a press release reads. In collaboration with its new owner – the SLV Group – Nordtronic has hired Morten Lemvig as CEO. He has been given the task of steering the company further under its new ownership. Morten Lemvig has a background from Xerox, where he has been for almost 20 years in various positions ranging from sales, service and business development. He has also been part of the management team of the Danish machine manufacturer Hydrema. The company has also added Tonnie Ehlers as sales director. “Although Nordtronic is wholly owned by SLV, it will continue under its own brand and as an independent unit. The transition in ownership is a natural continuation of the development that the company Nordtronic has been in, and it is important to state that without the founder Mads Andersen’s great commitment, we had never reached this”, says Morten Lemvig, in the release.