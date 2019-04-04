© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing

Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as Vice Presidents of Global Purchasing. Mike previously served as Smith’s Director of PPV – Global, and Todd previously held the role of Vice President of Global Project Development for Smith.

Mike and Todd will work together to oversee all of Smith’s global purchasing personnel to make sure that every requirement is handled with intensity and diligence. Their key focus will be identifying and implementing flexible procurement strategies to support customers during obsolescence, lifecycle management, and shortage situations. “We see this role as an opening to optimize freight costs and net terms and to find both new and direct sourcing channels that better serve Smith,” says Mike, in a press release. “Training our current suppliers to work with Smith in a true partnership will benefit our customers by strengthening our most valuable sources of cost-efficient, traceable, and long-term supplies of product.” “Putting two sets of eyes on an opportunity and developing creative, robust, and scalable solutions is what we do best,” says Todd. “One of our immediate goals is to take Smith’s strengths in the purchasing arena and make them even better and further-reaching. We’re very excited about the opportunity to co-lead the Smith global purchasing team and support the company’s future growth.”