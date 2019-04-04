Vios Medical becomes Murata Vios

Murata Manufacturing is changing the company name of its affiliate Vios Medical, Inc. to Murata Vios, Inc., effective April 1, 2019.

Vios is a healthcare IT startup that has developed chest sensors capable of measuring heart and respiratory rates and running electrocardiograms, etc. It also develops and provides software, cloud services, etc. to monitor them. Vios was acquired by Murata on October 13, 2017.