© Aixtron Business | April 03, 2019
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron
The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4 systems to US-based photonic maker Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) which focuses on the design, development and manufacturing of advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems. The delivered tools feature a 12x4-inch configuration.
The AIX 2800G4 platform has become a popular tool for high-volume production of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) for 3D sensors and other diode lasers due to the performance of the Planetary Reactor concept with respect to thickness and wavelength uniformity control of epitaxial layers. The system provides high efficiency in handling the expensive chemicals used for MOCVD processes while delivering maximum production yield of premium level laser devices. "Following our good experience with AIXTRON systems in the past, we will also utilize the proven Planetary technology from Germany for our production expansion. The AIX 2800G4 has convinced us in all test phases, so that we are now looking forward to use the system for launching volume production of our next generation of optoelectronic components," says Dr. Klaus Anselm, Vice President of Semiconductor Products at AOI, in a press release. "We are very pleased that AOI has added our market-leading AIX 2800G4 tool to its existing manufacturing equipment. A system that has acquired a reputation over the past few years as the tool of record for the production of high-quality laser devices in the semiconductor industry. We are looking forward to the collaboration with AOI," says Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON SE.
