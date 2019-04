© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix system ic, Inc., which was originally announced back in late October 2018.

The company says that all regulatory approvals have been completed and the joint venture, SkyHigh Memory Limited, has now begun full operations. SkyHigh Memory is a provider of NAND memory solutions for the consumer, networking, industrial, and automotive markets. Based in Hong Kong, SkyHigh Memory will manufacture, distribute, and support a stable supply of NAND products including SLC NAND, in addition to maintaining R&D investments for next-generation NAND products. As stated when the companies first announced their intentions; the joint venture will be 60-percent-owned by SK hynix system ic and 40-percent-owned by Cypress, and it will be based in Hong Kong. Cypress has, which the official start of the operations, transfered its full portfolio of SLC NAND Flash memories to the joint venture.