© First Sensor Business | March 28, 2019
First Sensor finds Eastern European production partner
Germany’s First Sensor says that it has has qualified an unnamed (but well-established) Eastern European electronics manufacturer as a contract manufacturer for the company’s standard H-series pressure sensors.
Against a background of consistently high demand for its sensor solutions, First Sensor – which both develops and manufacturers sensor solutions – is continuing to expand its production capacities, which is why the sensor specialist turned to the unnamed electronics manufacturer as a contract manufacturer. "Collaboration with external production partners complements the measures we successfully initiated last year to expand capacities at our production sites. This enables us to cover the increasing demand for sensors and make our cost structures even more flexible," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG, in a press release. "This is why we are also currently assessing the expanded integration of Asian contract manufacturers in our production strategy." As announced in the previous financial year, First Sensor has doubled its production capacities for the H-series compared with 2017. This increase was achieved not only through the qualification of the Eastern European contract manufacturer for initial customers, but also through the measures implemented at its production site in Berlin-Weißensee such as the installation of new equipment and the introduction of a new shift model. "To continue our profitable growth in the field of pressure sensor technology, we will expand our capacities further in this financial year," adds Dr. Rothweile, in the release. The company is looking to drive forward not only the qualification of the ISO 13485 certified production partner for additional product lines, but also expand its site in Berlin-Weißensee. Plans include the expansion of calibration capacities and a range of additional process optimisation measures aimed at increasing output and reducing delivery times.
