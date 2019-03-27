© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | March 27, 2019
Basewin Technology to incorporate NEXT Biometrics sensor in POS terminals
Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company, NEXT Biometrics, announces that Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. has started to integrate its Aadhaar-certified fingerprint sensor modules into Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals. First volumes of the NEXT NB 2023 modules have been shipped.
Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. is a Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) ODM solution providers in China. The Company produces a range of handheld and POS terminal solutions for administrative law enforcement, finance, traffic and other applications. “We are pleased that another POS manufacturer has chosen our certified fingerprint sensor technology for Aadhaar based solutions,” says Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “This clearly underlines the advantages and superior performance of our technology.” “NEXT Biometrics` fingerprint sensor technology is a proven and trusted solution,” adds Steven Ding, CTO of Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. “Reliability and technological excellence are key selection criteria for us.”
