© Heraeus Nexensos

Nexensos expands Heraeus sensor business

The Heraeus sensor business is repositioning itself for key markets—sensor technology and e-mobility—under a new name: Heraeus Nexensos.

With its range of temperature sensors, Heraeus has shown strong growth in recent years, thanks predominantly to the continually increasing demand for sensor technology. Heraeus, as the company writes in a press release, has expanded its market share for platinum sensors, which precisely measure temperatures up to 1050°C. Heraeus has now reorganised and expanded its sensor business to better align with the rapidly changing automotive and electronics industries. “We intend to double our sensor business in the next five years while be-coming even more innovative,” declares Ralph Meschkat, President of Heraeus Nexensos. Heraeus will be focusing more on developing sensor solutions for e-mobility, while the newly established Heraeus Nexensos will cater to the areas of power electronics, batteries, e-motors, and charging systems. In addition, the company is intensifying its collaboration with start-ups and investigating potential acquisitions.