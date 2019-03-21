© Heilind

Heilind Electronics appoints William Neo as Sales Director of Asia Pacific

Heilind has appointed William Neo as Sales Director of Asia Pacific. The appointment comes as a result of Heilind’s ongoing expansion into new markets and to strengthen our position as an interconnect distributor in Asia.

William Neo joins the team with over 20 years’ experience in the distributor industry having worked with companies including Arrow and Nu Horizons. He previously held senior roles as BU Director, PEMCO and General Manager, Global EMS. At Heilind, he will be responsible for overseeing all sales activities across Asia Pacific region. “I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic organization. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities to guide an international and fast growing team. Many aspects of my previous experience will translate well into this position and I know I will be able to bring a fresh new perspective to Heilind,” says William Neo in a press release. “William Neo’s appointment is pivotal to shaping the future of the Heilind sales team as we continue to experience exponential growth. His clear focus on sales drive and client relationships will prove invaluable to Heilind’s strategy. I’m sure he can lead the sales teams to greater heights and we at Heilind are pleased to welcome him to the Heilind family,” adds William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific.