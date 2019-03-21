© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

ELIX opens China engineering centre in Chongqing

Developer of low-EMI, safe wireless charging technology for eMobility, ELIX Wireless, has opened its new China engineering centre located in Zongshen Power’s campus in Chongqing.

This engineering center will advance the development and manufacturing of its wireless charging systems and allow ELIX to avail itself of synergies with one of Chinese automotive manufacturers, Zongshen Power. "We are pleased to expand our relationship with ELIX. Following our recent financial investment, we are now excited to offer manufacturing resources that will give ELIX a unique advantage in quickly bringing its wireless charging technology to mass production,” says the CIO of Zongshen Group, Mr. Li Yao, in a press release. ELIX has developed a wireless charging technology that can transfer high power to an electric vehicle using low frequency, high-efficiency Magneto Dynamic Coupling (MDC). The core intellectual property was developed at the University of British Columbia and is protected by issued patents in the US, China, Japan and Canada through 2030. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Zongshen as we scale up our product,” says Christian Zapf, CEO of ELIX Wireless. “Their cash and manufacturing investments in ELIX enable us to get to market faster and address opportunities globally for our world-class wireless charging systems.” ELIX Wireless charging solutions are currently being field-tested by automakers and autonomous mobility companies in China, USA and Europe.