© Soitec Business | March 20, 2019
Soitec sets up direct sales operation in China
Soitec, who designs and produces semiconductor materials for electronic component manufacturers, says that it is opening a direct sales channel in China.
The local Soitec team includes local sales and technical support engineers, but will also provide access to Soitec's global technical expertise and network across engineered substrates, most notably its silicon-on-insulator (SOI) products, addressing the full range of applications for China's growing electronics markets. For over a decade, Soitec has remained a committed partner of China's semiconductor industry, from initial collaborations with universities and research laboratories in 2007 to partnerships with local foundries. Recently announced as the first materials supplier to join the China Mobile 5G Innovation Center, an international alliance chartered to develop 5G communication solutions for China. Both silicon and non-silicon engineered substrates are essential in bringing to mass deployment 5G mobile communications for applications including self-driving cars, industrial connectivity and virtual reality. In addition to direct access to a local sales and support team, Soitec offers Chinese customers continued SOI wafer manufacturing and high-volume capacity readiness via its partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui). In February 2019, Soitec and Simgui announced an enhanced partnership and increased annual production capacity of 200-mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers from 180,000 to 360,000 units at Simgui's manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, to better serve the growing global market for RF-SOI in mobile and Power-SOI products. "The value of SOI reach far beyond the substrate level into device, system, and final applications in the global value chain," said Paul Boudre, Soitec CEO. "To promote this value to Chinese customers as well as their downstream customers worldwide, Soitec will now support China with a comprehensive global team of experienced sales, marketing, and business development professionals who are well connected to all major players in the global value chain."
Soitec sets up direct sales operation in China Soitec, who designs and produces semiconductor materials for electronic...
ams for JV with private equity firm to further developent Austrian semiconductor manufacturer, ams, and Wise Road Capital, a global Private Equity firm focusing on the semiconductor industry, are creating a joint venture to advance the development and sales of environmental, flow...
Murata completes new production building at Okayama Factory On March 19, 2019, Okayama Murata Manufacturing (Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture), held...
LORD Corporation invests €14 million in Germany Technology and manufacturing company, LORD Corporation, says it’s planning to expand...
Qualcomm got a win against Apple in San Diego Qualcomm says that a jury has found that Apple infringed on three of Qualcomm’s patent...
Cree sells lighting unit to IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. Cree Inc. has formed a definitive agreement to sell its lighting products business unit, Cree...
Thinfilm restructures – plans workforce reduction of 40% Norwegian NFC solutions provider, Thin Film Electronics, has just announced a corporate...
Mühlbauer and PragmatIC partner to deliver RFID manufacturing solutions Mühlbauer, a technology supplier of RFID and smart label production solutions, and...
BPM Microsystems expands executive management team BPM Microsystems has added Don McMahan as Vice President of Global Sales. McMahan has a...
JFTC revokes order, finds Qualcomm licensing program lawful The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has reversed a 2009 cease-and-desist order...
Jenoptik starts digital imaging project with life science partner Jenoptik has signed a long-term agreement to develop and produce microscopy imaging...
Sven Schneider to become CFO of Infineon Infineon Technologies has appointed Dr. Sven Schneider to become the CFO effective 1...
Natl. Instruments and ETAS leverage strengths in test & validation... National Instruments Inc. and ETAS GmbH have signed definitive agreements to jointly...
FLIR Systems swells presence in D.C. region with new HQ Updated: FLIR Systems Inc. is opening a new 30,000 sq. ft. East Coast-based...
First Sensor starts series production for smart home camera First Sensor has begun series production of a customer-specific camera...
TDK expands technical centre in Chiba, Japan Back in late January, TDK Corporation, completed the construction of a new building...
Optoscribe expands manufacturing capabilities and headcount Livingston, UK-based Optoscribe has announced the release of its 3rd generation ultra-high-speed...
Cypress and SK Hynix receive 'Ok Go!' for JV Full operations for Cypress Semiconductor and SK Hynix's newly-formed joint venture, Sky...
Data Respons signs medtech contract in Norway Data Respons has signed a frame agreement with an annual value of NOK 40 million...
The rumours were true - Nvidia acquires Mellanox Nvidia and Mellanox have reached a definitive agreement under which Nvidia will acquire...
Nividia to acquire Mellanox? Updated: The California-based chipmaker is reportedly nearing a deal to...
BPM Microsystems receives ISO certification BPM Microsystems, a provider of device programming systems for test and measurement...
ERNI Group expands site in Thailand The ERNI Group continues to expand its site in Lamphun, Thailand. Following the first...
Most ReadLoad more news