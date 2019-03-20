© Soitec

Soitec sets up direct sales operation in China

Soitec, who designs and produces semiconductor materials for electronic component manufacturers, says that it is opening a direct sales channel in China.

The local Soitec team includes local sales and technical support engineers, but will also provide access to Soitec's global technical expertise and network across engineered substrates, most notably its silicon-on-insulator (SOI) products, addressing the full range of applications for China's growing electronics markets. For over a decade, Soitec has remained a committed partner of China's semiconductor industry, from initial collaborations with universities and research laboratories in 2007 to partnerships with local foundries. Recently announced as the first materials supplier to join the China Mobile 5G Innovation Center, an international alliance chartered to develop 5G communication solutions for China. Both silicon and non-silicon engineered substrates are essential in bringing to mass deployment 5G mobile communications for applications including self-driving cars, industrial connectivity and virtual reality. In addition to direct access to a local sales and support team, Soitec offers Chinese customers continued SOI wafer manufacturing and high-volume capacity readiness via its partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui). In February 2019, Soitec and Simgui announced an enhanced partnership and increased annual production capacity of 200-mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers from 180,000 to 360,000 units at Simgui's manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, to better serve the growing global market for RF-SOI in mobile and Power-SOI products. "The value of SOI reach far beyond the substrate level into device, system, and final applications in the global value chain," said Paul Boudre, Soitec CEO. "To promote this value to Chinese customers as well as their downstream customers worldwide, Soitec will now support China with a comprehensive global team of experienced sales, marketing, and business development professionals who are well connected to all major players in the global value chain."